Biggest Jeep Sweeps is Here, 2x 2018 JL Wranglers from ExtremeTerrain

Win Two Modified 2018 JL Wranglers!

ExtremeTerrainis giving away a Barricade Off-Road And Deegan 38 JL Wrangler

Giveaway Link: http://www.extremeterrain.com/2018-jeep-wrangler-giveaway.html

PhotoAssets: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/7cgxkiiirwr9vhm/AACHgNzndGldVub4oMvfVLzFa?dl=0

MALVERN, Pa.(June 1st, 2017) –ExtremeTerrain is excited to give away two brand new 2018 JL Wranglers that have been modified from bumper to bumper in typical XT fashion. One lucky winner will be given the keys to two JL Wranglers, one 4-door model and one 2-door model, that can be shared with a friend, a significant other, or both can be held onto by the winning party.

For months, excitement has been steadily building around the all-new and redesigned 2018 JL Wrangler as more and more details and images have made their way into the press. The latest iteration of the iconic off-roader that can trace its roots back to WWII, the new JL Wrangler is breathing new life into the model line by taking a different approach to the winning recipe. Additional engine options will be offered,including a 3.0L Diesel and 4-Cylinder Turbo, joining the 3.6L Pentastar V6. The aluminum construction of the JL will reduce weight and improve fuel economy, making it even more off-road capable.

With the Toledo, OH Jeep plant retooling the line for JL production and order banks opening up shortly, the winner of this giveaway will have two of the first 2018 Wranglers to roll off of the assembly line, with both already completely outfitted with a range of modifications. The one JL in the giveaway is going to be a Rubicon Unlimited (4 doors), using the faithful 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine. Sitting on 35” Mickey Thompson Tires and a 2.5” Lift, this JLU will be outfitted with a mix of Deegan38 parts including bumpers, fenders, a grille and much more.

Complimenting the “Deegan 38” JLU, the winner will also receive a 2018 Rubicon Wrangler (2 doors) that will be packing the all-new VM 3.0L Eco Diesel engine. Matching the ride height and tire setup of the Deegan 38 JLU, this Barricade JL will be outfitted with a mix of exclusive parts that includes armor, bumpers, fenders, a winch and much more.

Both of these JL Wranglers will be off-road prepped and trail ready as soon as the winner takes delivery. The giveaway will run from June 1st through November 24th 2017 when the winner will be announced on ExtremeTerrain.com. Until then, contestants may enter up to once per week by going to extremeterrain.com/win.

About ExtremeTerrain

ExtremeTerrain.com is a leader in providing enthusiasts with aftermarket Jeep Wrangler parts. Located just outside Philadelphia, PA, ExtremeTerrain is dedicated to providing Jeep Wrangler owners with the best parts at the best prices while also ensuring the conservation and protection of off-road trails. Visit http://www.extremeterrain.com.

