Warn Industries Releases Hidden Kit for 2017 Ford Super Duty

Clackamas, OR (6/14/17) – For 2017 Ford Super Duty owners who want to mount a WARN® winch to their vehicle, but don’t want to install an aftermarket winch bumper, Warn Industries offers its Hidden Kit. The stealthy Hidden Kit mounting system maintains the vehicle’s factory appearance and saves weight.



The Super Duty Hidden Kit retains the factory front bumper, even with the winch installed. The mount will accommodate WARN Heavy Weight Winches (M12/M12-S, M15/M15-S, 16.5ti/16.5ti-S), and is moved outwards only eight inches. Any gaps are filled in with a Skirting Kit (sold separately), and the winch’s controls are accessed from the top of the bumper. The kit also maintains the truck’s factory tow hooks. All WARN mounting systems are designed, engineered, and tested for maximum performance and to ensure proper frame tie-in and deflection against the stresses of vehicle recovery. Plus, this mounting system is made in the USA.



WARN Hidden Kits are also available for a variety of full-size Chevrolet/GMC, Dodge, and Ford vehicles in addition to the ’17 Super Duty.

About Warn Industries

Warn Industries is the world’s most recognized brand in off-road products such as hub locks and vehicle recovery winches. The company designs, manufactures and markets a full line of off-road equipment and accessories that enhance the performance of four-wheel-drive and powersport vehicles. Warn Industries has employees in and around Portland, OR, Livonia, MI, and the Netherlands.

