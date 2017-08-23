GRAPPLER BUYER’S GUIDE: HOW TO PICK THE BEST TIRE FOR YOUR TRUK OR SUV

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 9 View / August 23, 2017

When it comes to the light truck and SUV tire market, Nitto Tire has every category covered. No matter if you’re a hardcore off-roader, weekend ’wheeler or dedicated pavement pounder, there’s a Grappler for you. To give you some better direction on which of Nitto’s Grapplers is the best fit for your vehicle, we’ve put together a buyer’s guide highlighting each member of the cutting-edge tire family.

Mud Grappler

If extreme off-road terrain is in your future or you simply want to have the toughest tire you can get under your truck, look no further than the Mud Grappler. Massive lugs that extend onto the three-ply polyester sidewall mean you’ll find traction where others will not. While mud may be in the name, this extreme Grappler is at home if it’s used on the rocks, in the desert or cruising down the highway. Wheel sizes from 15 to 22 inches are available.

Trail Grappler

When it comes to a dynamic mud-terrain radial, it doesn’t get any better than the Trail Grappler. Taking cues from others in the Grappler family, the Trail Grappler offers the on-road comfort and low noise drivers have come to expect from the Terra Grappler, with the off-road bite of the Mud Grappler. With an advanced engineered tread designed for great on- and off-road performance, the Trail Grappler is a no-compromise mud-terrain radial unlike any other in its category. Wheel sizes from 15 to 24 inches are available.

Ridge Grappler

Nitto’s newest addition to the Grappler family is the Ridge Grappler. It’s a groundbreaking hybrid tire that combines the off-road prowess and durability benefits of the Trail Grappler with the quiet ride and precision all-weather handling of the Terra Grappler G2. Features such as step-block edges, a variable-pitch tread pattern and lateral Z grooves give the tire the biting and clean-out characteristics needed to be a dynamic tire on any terrain. This new do-all tire is also offered with an optional F load rating, so it can handle the demands of your 1-ton truck. Wheel sizes from 17 to 22 inches are available.

Dune Grappler

If you’re heading to the desert for the weekend or cruising the strip Saturday night, the Dune Grappler is built for nearly all occasions. Designed for serious on-road comfort and grip in packed dirt, sand and loose rock, the Dune Grappler is ready for travel. Fit with a durable three-ply polyester sidewall that’s stylized for extra flare and grip, the Dune Grappler has the looks and performance to stand out in the crowd. Wheel sizes from 17 to 18 inches are available.

Terra Grappler

For years, the Terra Grappler has been the go-to for those looking for a true all-terrain tire. This year-round tire offers excellent grip in both wet and dry conditions. The high-density sipes and dynamic tread pattern has made it a leader in the performance all-terrain category and has proved to be at home under your family’s SUV or work truck. Wheel sizes from 16 to 22 inches are available.

Terra Grappler G2

Nitto’s Terra Grappler G2 is a next generation all-terrain; it takes everything we love about the original Terra Grappler and amplifies it for even better performance. This adventure-ready all-terrain is perfect for off-road enthusiasts who need to get the most life and performance out of their tires on the blacktop. Nitto is so confident in the longevity potential of its G2 that it’s offering a limited treadwear warranty, which covers 50,000 miles on LT-metric and floatation sizes and 65,000 miles for hard metric sizes. Wheel sizes from 17 to 22 inches are available.

Dura Grappler

If your truck or SUV spends its time burning up the road, the Dura Grappler might be the perfect fit for you. It’s Nitto’s highway-terrain, light-truck tire that offers the comfort and longevity you’ve come to expect from a Nitto tire. This on-road Grappler features Dura-Belt three steel-belted technology and advanced siping techniques, which allows the tire to retain tread-block rigidity while increasing grip in wet conditions. Wheel sizes from 16 to 22 inches are available.

Exo Grappler

Winter driving can be some of the most treacherous. For this, Nitto has developed the EXO Grappler AWT. It’s a heavy-duty, all-terrain tire fit with a three-peak mountain snowflake rating. This ultimate winter all-terrain can also be equipped with TSMI #15 studs for increased traction. While the tire excels in winter conditions, the special mix of rubber, high-strength polymers and wear-resistant materials allows it to be a durable tire for on- and off-road driving all year long. Wheel sizes from 17 to 20 inches are available.

Related