Yokohama Tire’s ‘Autumn Escape’ Promotion is Back

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 4 View / October 7, 2017

Running through Oct. 31 , consumers can get

a Yokohama Visa® Prepaid card worth up to $70 after purchasing

a set of four eligible Yokohama tires

SANTA ANA, CA. – (Oct. 2, 2017) – Fall is in the air and so is Yokohama Tire Corporation’s (YTC) annual Autumn Escape national rebate. From now through Oct. 31, consumers can once again get a $50, $60 or $70 Yokohama Visa®Prepaid card after purchasing a set of four select Yokohama tires – including the new GEOLANDAR M/T G003™ super-tough mud terrain tire.

“This is the fifth consecutive year we’ve run the popular Autumn Escape promotion,” said Alan Holtschneider, YTC director of marketing. “With the holidays right around the corner and everyone driving more, now’s a good time to get our terrific tires and get rewarded with a prepaid gift card.”

$50 Yokohama Visa® Prepaid card:

(Level 1 eligible tires)

GEOLANDAR G055™ and GEOLANDAR H/T G056™

$60 Yokohama Visa® Prepaid card:

(Level 2 eligible tires)

GEOLANDAR A/T G015™ and winter tires: GEOLANDAR i/T G072™, iceGUARD iG20®, iceGUARD iG51v®, iceGUARD iG52c®, BluEarth® Winter V905, W.drive®, W.drive® V905 and W.drive® WY01

$70 Yokohama Visa® Prepaid card:

(Level 3 eligible tire)

GEOLANDAR M/T G003™

The rebate is available at participating Yokohama dealers nationwide and select authorized online dealers. Details of the promotion can be found at www.Yokohamatire.com/ AutumnEscape .

Yokohama Tire Corporation is the North American manufacturing and marketing arm of Tokyo, Japan-based The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., a global manufacturing and sales company of premium tires that’s celebrating its 100thanniversary in 2017. Servicing an extensive sales network throughout the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is a leader in technology and innovation. The company’s complete product line includes tires for high-performance, light truck, passenger car, commercial truck and bus, and off-the-road mining and construction applications. For more information on Yokohama’s broad product line, visit www.yokohamatire.com.

Connect with Yokohama Tire Corporation:

www.facebook.com/ yokohamatirecorp

www.twitter.com/yokohamatc

www.youtube.com/user/ yokohamamotorsports

www.instagram.com/yokohamatire

Yokohama is a strong supporter of the tire care and safety guidelines established by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association and the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration. Details can be found at the “Tire Care & Safety” section at www.yokohamatire.com.

Related