Expedition SEMA Announces 2017 Expedition

Presented by Performance Plus Oils

The Garage Shop Owner and Driver, Aaron Brown, and his trusted navigator, Ed Goff, Owner of Goff Metal Fab, have teamed up with Performance Plus Oils for the second annual Expedition SEMA adventure. Expedition SEMA will start their trek at the Performance Plus Oils -Safety Kleen corporate offices in Independence Missouri with a send-off party on Oct. 6th 2017. Then the adventure begins as Expedition SEMA hits the first of many dirt trails, the Oregon Trail. These two seasoned racers and fabricators will complete the journey in a fully rebuilt 1970 Toyota FJ-40 Land Cruiser dubbed the ‘Trail Rat.’ Expedition SEMA is a solo journey, the team has no backup or chase crew, Aaron and Ed are on their own and will carry all tools and supplies necessary to survive.

Check out the full recap of Expedition SEMA 2016 in the latest edition of Via Corsa Magazine, available on newsstands now. Professional Video Recap of Expedition SEMA 2016 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=m-Wp-DPQ_dk

Expedition SEMA 2017 travels across the Oregon Trail through 7 states from Missouri to Oregon retracing the historical route which is now mostly dirt trails and abandoned roads. One stop is the Bonneville Salt Flats to celebrate a 10 year anniversary where the Dodge 71 stock car built by Aaron Brown and crew crushed a world record with a 244.9 MPH run in 2007. The last leg of the trip travels south through the desolate Mojave Deseret of Nevada to Las Vegas.

3,800 Miles, 20 days, 15 ghost towns, abandoned mining districts, Pony Express stops, dirt roads, OHV trails and tough mountain terrain; this is Expedition SEMA 2017! The northern route faces weather obstacles; the trails are harder and the locations more remote as Aaron and Ed venture deep into the Wild West wilderness.

Follow Along: All year long, The Garage Shop will post updates as they prep for this epic adventure. Come Oct. 10th Expedition SEMA will be posting Daily Trip Reports to the The Garage Shop Facebook page. Search #ExpeditionSEMA for content.

Meet Expedition SEMA: Meet and Greet with Expedition SEMA as they finish their journey. Check out the ‘Trail Rat’ Expedition SEMA 1970 Toyota FJ-40 at the 2017 SEMA show! Details to follow.

With world-class manufacturers as marketing partners, Expedition SEMA has the confidence to complete the 3,800 mile solo trip in the 1970 Toyota FJ-40 Trail Rat.

Performance Plus Oils | RacingJunk.com Classifieds | Torq-Masters Industries |C&R Racing | Adams Driveshaft & Off Road | Dick Cepek Tires and Wheels | Brown & Miller Racing Solutions LLC |Destination Garage | Mastercraft Safety | Mile Marker Winch | NightSun4x4| RuffStuff Specialties| Safety-Kleen | StopTech | VETMotorsports

