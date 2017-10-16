Trail-Safe Jimmy Knuckle Ball Wiper Seals

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 7 View / October 16, 2017

The Suzuki Jimny is known for its off-road performance, but the stock front axle swivel seal is prone to early failure. The OEM rubber seal quickly fails and lets damaging water and dirt in while allowing oil and grease to escape. Trail-Gear is proud to introduce the Trail-Safe™ Knuckle Ball Wiper Seal for the Suzuki Jimny. The Trail-Safe™ Knuckle Ball Wiper Seal is a dual-lipped wiper seal that keeps grease in and dirt out, all while eliminating the OEM swivel seal system. Since it is made from seal-grade polyurethane, not UHMW, the seal is pliable enough to stretch over the knuckle ball during installation. This eliminates the need to cut the seal for installation which creates a potential leak point.

Trail-Safe™ Jimny Knuckle Ball Wiper Seals are without a doubt the best in the industry. No other design is comparable in performance and quality.

Note: Trail-Safe™ Jimny Knuckle Ball Wiper Seals are sold in pairs and one kit will complete one front axle.

