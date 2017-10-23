Frank Buscemi and Tom Marx to Present “Amplifying Your Brand” During AAPEXedu 2017 in Las Vegas

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 2 View / October 23, 2017

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. – Oct. 17, 2017 – Frank Buscemi, president and CEO, and Tom Marx, chairman and chief strategy officer of Marx Group, will present “Amplifying Your Brand” during AAPEXedu, the educational program at AAPEX 2017, in Las Vegas on Nov. 1, 2017. With more than 50 years combined experience in the automotive aftermarket industry, Buscemi and Marx will highlight proven strategies for amplifying a company’s brand.

“Tom and I have participated in the SEMA and AAPEX shows for many years and we have a strong sense of what it takes for companies to get brands and products noticed,” said Buscemi. “The key message is that marketing must be a priority, instead of an afterthought, and we look forward to discussing how companies can use marketing in a very effective, efficient manner.”

Buscemi and Marx are teaming up to teach attendees about the key elements necessary to launch a new brand or boost an existing brand. They will also discuss the process and actions required for reaching your market and provide an outline of the essential tactics necessary for auditing a brand.

“I’ve had the pleasure and the privilege to work with auto care companies my entire career and I want to see these companies, and this industry, thrive,” said Marx. “Frank and I want to provide companies with the right tools and knowledge to strengthen their brands in this competitive industry.”

For more than 25 years, the AAPEX show has been the premier global event representing the global aftermarket auto parts industry. In 2017, AAPEX will feature more than 2,200 automotive aftermarket manufacturers and suppliers showcasing innovative products, services and technologies such as automotive lighting systems, sound moderators, cooling systems, engine and transmission parts and many others.

The “Amplifying Your Brand” presentation will take place Wednesday Nov. 1, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at The Venetian, Marco Polo 706.­ Register at aapexshow.com.

For more information, visit www.marxgrp.com.

Related