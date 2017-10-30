Just In Time For The Baja 1000 Impact’s New Paddock Suit

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 9 View / October 30, 2017

The 50th anniversary of the SCORE International Baja 1000 is guaranteed to be one of the largest races in history. Racers and chasers new and old will be heading South next month on the adventure of lifetime, and we here at Impact want them all to return home safely. Our new Paddock suit was designed specifically for the hobby racer who is on a tight budget. Featuring the same excellent fitment and style that Impact is famous for, the Paddock is manufactured from three layers of flame-retardant treated cotton and surpasses the SFI 3.2A/5 standard. The multi-layer quilted construction adds valuable seconds of protection against direct flame and heat transfer while adding durability and comfort.

The Paddock is also a perfect choice for chase crews who work in proximity of fuel and hot exhaust and brake components. Offered with a boot cut pant leg and available as a one-piece overall or two-piece jacket and pant combo, the Paddock suit is available in black only in sizes ranging from small to 3XL. One piece suits are only $270, the Paddock jacket is $180, and the pants are $160. You will not find a higher quality product at this price. All sizes are currently in stock at our Santee location, making for a convenient stop to pick up last minute safety gear on your way south of the border.

Our showroom is open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM. We have plenty of stock on hand and our knowledgable staff can assist you with all of your safety needs. The Impact Inside MasterCraft store is located at 9335 Stevens Road in Santa, California ( click here for map to location ).

