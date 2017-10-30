Trail-Creeper™ 29-Spline Ring & Pinion Gears with 29-Spline Flange Kit

This is the easiest and most affordable way to upgrade your Toyota 8″ differential with stronger 29-spline Ring & Pinion gears. Includes your choice of Trail Creeper™ 29-Spline Ring & Pinion gears along with our 29-Spline Quadruple-Drilled Differential Flange with dust shield, 29-spline Trail-Safe™ Pinion Seal, and 29-spline pinion nut. High-pinion sets also include a high-pinion oil slinger.

On Toyota trucks we recommend 4.88’s for 33″tires and 5.29 for 35″ and larger.

Fits 79-85 4WD Toyota axle 8″ring gear, and most 86-95 rear axles only.

Requires Ring & Pinion Setup kit to complete the installation into your existing differential housing.

RING & PINION BREAK-IN PROCEDURE:

All new 3rd members require a break-in period to prevent damage from overheating. Any overloading or over-heating during this periods can cause the gear oil to break down resulting in ring & pinion failure.

After installation drive lightly for 20-30 minutes and then allow the diff to cool for at least two hours

Avoid heavy throttle use during the first 500 miles

Do not tow a trailer during the first 500 miles

Change oil after 500 miles to remove any particles suspended in the oil

This may seem unnecessary but it is very easy to damage the differential by loading it before the gear set is completely run in. New ring & pinion gears create excess heat when they are new. This excess heat can damage the heat treatment of the gears.