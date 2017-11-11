Dannmar Lifts Emerged Among Thousands as Voted on by Panel of International Judges

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 4 View / November 11, 2017

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dannmar Equipment INC was recognized with a 2018 Global Media Award this week at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas for its M Collection Lifts.

“We’re very proud and honored by the recognition by the SEMA industry judges,” said Tyler Schneider, National Sales Manager for Dannmar. “After ringing consumer support for earlier versions of the lift line, it’s now the perfect time to allow buyers to take a look at the new M Collection. We decided to expand the series by adding 3 new units, the M4, M7 and the M10. These lifts are designed for a wider configuration, allowing doors to open easier on the vehicles, and provide more clearance and ease of access for anyone working on them. And the 10,000lb capacity of the M10 covers most cars and trucks in the USA so we think this unit will be extremely popular,” said Schneider.

The SEMA Global Media Awards Program recognizes those companies that manufacture specialty equipment products and accessories that would have mass appeal to consumers in countries outside the United States. The products are voted on by a prestigious group of international journalists who serve as judges.

“The idea of customization and personalization has been growing throughout world,” said Linda Spencer, SEMA director of international and government relations. “Our goal is to have media experts from around the world determine which new products are likely to succeed in their home markets. The automotive specialty- equipment market is made up of enthusiasts who are passionate about the hobby, and so it’s exciting to see how their love for cars, trucks and SUVs is impacting those throughout the world.”

This year’s program included 30 judges from 19 countries. Each judge carefully reviewed and evaluated nearly 3,000 product entries at the SEMA Show before selecting the products that they felt would resonate and appeal most to consumers in their home countries.

Dannmar Equipment INC is a California Corporation established in 2005. Dannmar sells automotive lifts and equipment worldwide.

