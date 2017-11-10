Satellite Phone Store Opens New Location Downtown Ensenada, Baja California

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 3 View / November 10, 2017

Pre-book your talk, text & data plans now and pick-up in Ensenada!

Satellite Phone Store announced today its grand opening of their new store location in downtown Ensenada, Baja California, located at Av. Costera de Cancún 885-C, El Paraíso, Zona Centro, 22800 Primo Tapia, B.C., Mexico. Now racers and chase crews can pre-book their talk, text & data needs before heading south of the border and pick up their orders less than a quarter mile from the Riviera del Pacifico Cultural Center. Additionally, you can now walk in to the store and learn how to use the devices in person from one of their English/Spanish speaking customer service representatives. For Satellite Phone Store, it was a necessary step in providing better service to their off-road customers braving some of the most remote places in North America.

“Ensenada is the hub of off-road racing in Baja. Satellite Phone Store has been an official sponsor of SCORE-International for five years now and opening a store in the heart of Ensenada was an evolution of our commitment to the racers and off-road community,” commented Satellite Phone Store Vice President, Eric Talman. “Now, teams can take advantage of our in-store training when picking up their orders to fully understand the capabilities of our units.”

The opening of Satellite Phone Store’s new storefront makes it fast and convenient for teams dialing in their safety and communications needs, even if it’s last minute. The new location stocks plenty of units so even if teams didn’t pre-book units, they can still walk in to the store on contingency day and get everything they need. Satellite Phone Store is a supplier to some of the largest teams and pit crew in off-road racing including Baja Pits, Mag 7 and Baja Bound.

Call 916-399-3448 or email a SattelitePhoneStore representative for a quick run-through on what is the best option for you!

Satellite Phone Store expands through 4 offices located in Sarasota Florida, San Diego California, Anchorage Alaska and now Ensenada, Baja California. Their team of certified experts rent and support mobile and fixed satellite communication products using both Iridium and Inmarsat as well as Globalstar and Thuraya satellite networks. Pick the device that best fits your needs and decide if it makes sense to rent it or buy it and get out into the never, never. Spend more time pre-running and less time sitting in front of a computer and phone.

About Race-Dezert.com

Race-Dezert.com was created by off-road enthusiasts, giving off-roaders a place online to share information about the sport and culture of off-road racing. Based in Southern California, Race-Dezert.com highlights the off-road disciplines of desert racing, short course off-road, stadium truck racing, rally raid, rally racing and rock crawling.

Our goal is to connect the world of off-road racing globally, bringing people together through the common denominator of off-road culture. Whether you are a racer, a promoter, a chase team member, a casual fan, or just interested in learning about off-road, Race-Dezert.com is a place where you can learn about the sport and culture of off-road racing.

Related