RUGGED RIDGE ANNOUNCES NEW 2018 JEEP WRANGLER JL EXTERIOR ACCESSORIES

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 1 View / February 22, 2018

Stylish Aluminum Wheels and Spartacus Bumper Top the List of Newly Available Accents for the 2018 Jeep Wrangler

Suwanee, Ga. (February 13, 2018) – Rugged Ridge®, a leading manufacturer of high-quality Jeep®, truck and off-road parts and accessories, today announced the release of several new products for fitment on the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL models.

The Rugged Ridge® Spartacus™ Front Bumper patented design offers the most advanced styling on the market. Utilizing a state-of-the-art steel stamping process creates a bumper that is lighter than most aftermarket steel bumpers. The bumper also allows the owner to retain the factory fog lights and tow hooks for a clean look and seamless installation.

The XHD Aluminum Hood Catches are one of the simplest upgrades available for the new Wrangler JL. Constructed from high-quality cast aluminum and engineered with an adjustable torsion rod for an exact fit on every Jeep. The latches add muscular accents and provide a functional upgrade over the factory latches. They are now available in Black, Silver or Textured Black powder coat finishes.

Rugged Ridge’s 17” x 9” Jesse Spade Wheels hub-centric design delivers performance-oriented styling with a factory fitment. The wheels features a hub-centric design and an exclusive valve stem pocket that protects from potential off-road damage. Available in Black Satin and Gun Metal Satin finishes to ensure these wheels work with any color scheme.

The Rugged Ridge 20” x 9” Drakon Wheel is crafted for those who desire the improved appearance and performance benefits achieved by using plus-size wheel packages. Built from lightweight cast aluminum alloy and designed with a unique beveled spoke face with oval recesses gives the Drakon wheel a stunning visual appeal. Also available in Black Satin and Gun Metal Satin finishes.

Last but not least, the Elite Antenna Base allows JL owners to modernize the appearance of one of the most overlooked parts of their Jeep. Featuring high-quality cast aluminum construction and a distinctive gear-like design for a truly rugged look. Available in either black or red powder coat finishes, or a raw aluminum paintable finish.

Rugged Ridge’s exterior accessories for Wrangler JL are backed by an industry-leading five-year limited warranty and are available online and through select Jeep and off-road accessories retailers nationwide.

For more information about the line of accessories for the Wrangler JL or any of Rugged Ridge’s complete line of high-quality Jeep and off-road parts, or to find and authorized retailer, please contact Rugged Ridge at 770-614-6101 or visit www.RuggedRidge.com.

ABOUT OMIX-ADA, INC.

Omix-ADA®, Inc. is the world’s largest independent manufacturer and wholesaler of Jeep®, truck and off-road parts, accessories and floor liners. For two decades, Omix-ADA has designed, tested and manufactured more than 20,000 of the highest quality restoration and replacement parts and accessories. The Omix-ADA family of brands, Rugged Ridge® and Alloy USA®, are distributed throughout the USA and in more than 90 countries worldwide. For more information, please call Omix-ADA, headquartered in Suwanee, GA at 770-614-6101 or visit http://www.omix-ada.com. Jeep® is a registered trademark of FCA USA LLC.