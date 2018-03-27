Rancho 2-Inch Sport Suspension System Now Available for  Jeep Wrangler JL Unlimited Series

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 26 View / March 27, 2018

Moab, Utah, March 27, 2018 – Rancho – a leader in off-road suspension systems for the Jeep market – has announced the release of a new all-around, versatile 2-inch performance suspension system for the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL 3.6L V6. Engineered specifically for this Jeep, the new Rancho system (p/n RS66122BR5) adds off-road performance without compromise and is available in May at retailers nationwide. The new system also introduces brand-new RS5000X™ shocks with innovative Dynamic Rebound Spring (DRS) technology to the off-road market.

“At Rancho, we engineer and design each suspension system with the enthusiast, their ride profile and desired performance benefits in mind,” said Mike Sype, product and marketing manager, Rancho. “This latest Jeep Wrangler JL kit offers the new Jeep owner an all-around performance suspension system that increases off-road capabilities, installs easily, runs 35-inch tires and enhances the overall look.”

New DRS technology – found on the Rancho RS5000X shocks included in this kit – feature a unique internal system that includes a precisely tuned metal spring and fortified interior construction to provide additional control, reduce body roll and prevent rod overextension. The new Rancho JL system includes a pair of front and rear RS5000X shocks.

Also included in the system are a pair of corner-specific progressive rate coil springs, precisely tuned to provide comfort, control and performance either on- or off-road. Rancho coil springs help to ensure a level stance and ride, even during towing or heavy loading.

The package also features front and rear 2-inch bump stop extensions; front sway bar adapter brackets; rear extended sway bar end links; and an emergency brake line relocation bracket.

The Rancho kit was designed for full compatibility with the Jeep Electronic Stability Control System. The system fits 35-inch tires.

The system includes exclusive Rancho, highly detailed, full-color, step-by-step installation guides.

All Rancho systems are covered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty, see www.GoRancho.com for additional details. For more information about Rancho products, please visit www.GoRancho.com or call 734-384-7806.

Join in the conversation at www.Facebook.com/ RanchoSuspension or become a Follower on Twitter.com/RanchoShocks or Instagram.com/RanchoShocks. A convenient Dealer Locator can be found at www.GoRancho.com.

Tenneco is an $9.3 billion global manufacturing company with headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois and approximately 32,000 employees worldwide. Tenneco is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of ride performance and clean air products and systems for automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment markets and the aftermarket. Tenneco’s principal brand names are Monroe®, Walker®, XNOx® and Clevite® Elastomer.

Related