Yokohama Tire’s ‘Spring Getaway’ National Promotion Returns

SANTA ANA, CA. – (Apr. 2, 2018) – Spring’s finally here and so is Yokohama Tire’s annual Spring Getaway national rebate. From now through April 30, consumers can cash in and get a $50, $60 or $70 Yokohama Visa® Prepaid card after purchasing a set of four select Yokohama tires.

“The Spring Getaway promotion is always popular with dealers and consumers,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama Tire’s director of marketing. “With warmer weather and road trips ahead, now’s a great time to prepare your car with new tires and get rewarded with a prepaid gift card.”

$50 Yokohama Visa® Prepaid card:

AVID® Ascend, AVID® ENVigor ZPS, AVID® ENVigor and GEOLANDAR G055™

$60 Yokohama Visa® Prepaid card:

ADVAN Sport® A/S, GEOLANDAR H/T G056™ and GEOLANDAR A/T G015™

$70 Yokohama Visa® Prepaid card:

GEOLANDAR M/T G003™

The rebate is available at participating Yokohama dealers nationwide and select authorized online dealers. Details of the promotion can be found at www.yokohamatire.com/ springgetaway .

