RUGGED RIDGE ANNOUNCES MAY CONSUMER REBATE PROGRAM ON FULL LINE OF WHEELS

Exclusive Incentives Given for Qualifying Wheels and Wheel Spacers

Suwanee, Ga. (April 30, 2018) – Rugged Ridge®, a leading manufacturer of high-quality Jeep®, truck and off-road parts and accessories, today announced extensive rebates on qualifying consumer purchases of Rugged Ridge aluminum and steel wheel sets along with wheel spacers between May 1 and May 31, 2018.

Consumers in the U.S. & Canada who purchase a qualifying Rugged Ridge aftermarket wheel set during the May 2018 promotional period are eligible for a rebate of up to $250 from the manufacturer. Additionally, customers who purchase any of the qualifying sets of Wheel Spacers & Wheel Adapter products from authorized retailers are eligible for a $50 rebate.

For a complete list of eligible products and the applicable rebate amounts, directions for submitting purchases and the rebate form itself please visit www.ruggedridge.com/wheels-spacers-rebate .

For more information about the special Consumer Rebate Program or any of Rugged Ridge’s complete line of high-quality Jeep and off-road products, or to find an approved retailer, please contact Rugged Ridge at 770-614-6101 or visit www.RuggedRidge.com

ABOUT OMIX-ADA, INC.

Omix-ADA®, Inc. is the world’s largest independent manufacturer and wholesaler of Jeep®, truck and off-road parts, accessories and floor liners. For two decades, Omix-ADA has designed, tested and manufactured more than 20,000 of the highest quality restoration and replacement parts and accessories. The Omix-ADA family of brands, Rugged Ridge® and Alloy USA®, are distributed throughout the USA and in more than 90 countries worldwide. For more information, please call Omix-ADA, headquartered in Suwanee, GA at 770-614-6101 or visit http://www.omix-ada.com. Jeep® is a registered trademark of FCA USA LLC.

