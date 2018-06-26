Travis Pastrana and David Donohue Climb to Victory on Yokohama Tires in the ‘Race to the Clouds’

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 6 View / June 26, 2018

Pastrana, on ADVAN A052™ street tires, takes the inaugural Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Pikes Peak Hill Climb Trophy by Yokohama; Donohue wins Time Attack 1 on ADVAN A005™ slick tires

SANTA ANA, CA. – (June 26, 2018) –Yokohama Tire’s successful return to the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb was highlighted by the inaugural running of the Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Pikes Peak Hill Climb Trophy by Yokohama and victory in the Time Attack 1 class. Travis Pastrana took the win in the Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport class on ADVAN A052™ street tires, while David Donohue captured the win in Time Attack 1 on ADVAN A005 racing slicks.

Pastrana’s “Race to the Clouds” victory clocked in at 10:33.897, which bested a field of seven other competitors in the new class. Yokohama partnered with Porsche Motorsport North America by providing the ADVAN A052 to all class competitors as well as technical and marketing support for the field.

Donohue, driving a 2017 Porsche GT3R, won the Time Attack 1 class in 9:37.152. His performance placed him 6th overall and gave him a new class record in the process.

“This event was quite possibly the most fun I’ve ever had…and that’s saying a lot,” Pastrana said. “None of us had much experience with the mountain coming into this event so we all learned from each other and it felt like a team even though everyone was pushing hard to be the best. The Yokohama tire allowed us to push so hard right off the bat and stayed predictable even when it started snowing at the top of the mountain! Such a great road and an epic experience. To come away with the win was nice, too.”

Donohue said: “It was great to partner with Porsche Motorsports North American, Porsche Colorado Springs and Yokohama Tire to take on the mountain for a second time. The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is always a challenge for driver, vehicle and tire, and this year was no exception. Even while battling course conditions requiring the most from the tires, we were able to take the class win and set an overall record.”

More race-action videos and photos can be found at Yokohama’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ yokohamatirecorp/ .

“What a spectacular day of racing,” said Andrew Briggs, Yokohama’s vice president of marketing. “The exciting, new Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport class was an instant classic. Congratulations to Porsche, Travis and all the competitors – they put on quite a show, as did David who set a record in the Time Attack 1 class! We’re honored to be part of the rich racing heritage of Pikes Peak and couldn’t be happier with our performance on the mountain today.”

The Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Pikes Peak Hill Climb Trophy by Yokohama adds to an already extensive list of North American-based motorsports activities both on- and off-road for Yokohama. This includes the IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama, the Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama, 24 Hours of Lemons, Spec MX-5 Challenge, TrophyLite, Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000 and Yokohama Sonora Rally.

