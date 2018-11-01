New Performance Axle-Back Exhaust System for Popular Jeep Wrangler JL Now Available from DynoMax®

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 8 View / November 1, 2018

Las Vegas, Tues., Oct. 30, 2018 – The DynoMax® Performance Exhaust product line now includes an axle-back, Super Turbo-powered performance exhaust system for the latest Jeep Wrangler model. The new DynoMax dual-exit system (39536) is easy to install and adds performance and a custom-like finish to the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL 3.6L V6.

Inside each new DynoMax exhaust system for the JL is a Super Turbo™ muffler that is constructed from stainless steel and provides a solid performance tone with minimal resonation. The Super Turbo muffler includes a cover constructed from polished, 304-grade stainless steel. The new DynoMax kit also includes 2.5-in. stainless steel, mandrel-bent piping to help extend protection against corrosion and a pair of 6-in. stainless steel, slant-cut tips.

The new bolt-on exhaust system includes all necessary hardware, hangers, clamps and other accessories plus highly detailed, step-by-step DynoMax installation instructions. The system is compatible with two- and four-door JL models.

A DynoMax Limited Lifetime Warranty and an exclusive 90-Day Performance & Sound Guarantee cover the latest DynoMax Jeep exhaust system. This guarantee allows enthusiasts to try the product for 90 days. If within the first 90 days of ownership the consumer is unhappy for any reason, they can return the product for a full refund of the purchase price. For more information, please visit www.DynoMax.com.

DynoMax is manufactured and marketed by Tenneco. DynoMax is one of North America’s leading brands of dyno-proven exhaust technologies for late-model and classic muscle cars, diesel and gas trucks, Jeeps and SUVs.

Show us your Jeep and join in the conversation with DynoMax on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

To learn more about DynoMax Performance Exhaust products, please visit www.DynoMax.com, contact your nearest DynoMax supplier or call 1-734-384-7806. For the name and location of your nearest DynoMax retailer, check out the Dealer Locator at www.DynoMax.com.

About Tenneco

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco is one of the world’s leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Ride Performance and Clean Air products and technology solutions for diversified markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway equipment and the aftermarket, with 2017 revenues of $9.3 billion and approximately 32,000 employees worldwide.

