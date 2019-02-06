RUGGED RIDGE ANNOUNCES NEW SPARTAN SERIES BUMPERS FOR WRANGLER JL

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 3 View / February 5, 2019

Trend-Setting Off-Road Inspired Bumper Designs Are the Focus of This Budget Friendly Lineup

Suwanee, Ga. (February 5, 2019) – Rugged Ridge®, a Truck Hero Inc. company and a leading manufacturer of high-quality Jeep®, truck and off-road parts and accessories, today announced the availability of its new Spartan Series of bumpers for 2018-2019 Wrangler JL models.

The new Spartan Front and Rear Bumpers are engineered to give the new Wrangler JL a rugged off-road appearance while providing high-quality construction in an affordable package.

Rugged Ridge Spartan Bumpers are assembled using high-strength steel plates featuring fold and weld construction. Then they are finished with a tough satin black powder coat to protect against hazards regardless of where the trails may lead.

The Rugged Ridge Spartan Bumpers are direct bolt-on replacements for the stock JL bumpers, engineered to provide a uniform fitment and trouble-free installation. They also utilize the original factory fog lights into the design to minimize the expense of a pricey lighting upgrade.

There are two front bumper variations available to suit a range of tastes, including models with standard ends or muscular high-clearance ends for a more aggressive look. Each bumper can be fitted with an off-road winch using the included winch mounting plate and can be accented with an optional tubular over rider. The Spartan Rear Bumper is compatible with all factory towing equipment.

Each Rugged Ridge Spartan Bumper utilizes a pair of D-ring mounting plates and includes all necessary installation hardware as well as detailed instructions for the do-it-yourself enthusiast.

The Spartan Series of bumpers from Rugged Ridge are backed by an industry-leading five-year limited warranty and are available online and through select Jeep® and off-road parts and accessories retailers nationwide.

For more information about the new Spartan line of front and rear bumpers, or any of Rugged Ridge’s complete line of high-quality Jeep and off-road products, or to find an authorized retailer, please contact Rugged Ridge at 770-714-6101 or visit www.RuggedRidge.com

