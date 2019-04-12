Yokohama Tire Rolls Out New GEOLANDAR X-CV™

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 1 View / April 12, 2019

Next-level tire designed for growing luxury SUV/crossover market

SANTA ANA, CA – (Apr. 1, 2019) – For luxury SUV and crossover owners, there hasn’t been a lot of choices for replacement tires…until now. Yokohama Tire’s new GEOLANDAR X-CV™ fills the need with 23 W-speed-rated sizes, covering nearly all 18- to 22-inch luxury SUV/crossover fitments. The tire is now on sale in the U.S.

“The X-CV is definitely luxury meets performance,” said Bob Abram, Yokohama’s senior manager of product planning. “It’s specifically engineered for luxury SUVs and crossovers, and is built for long-lasting, powerful all-season traction and braking.”

Benefits of the GEOLANDAR X-CV include:

— Powerful braking is insured with an asymmetric tread pattern that is coupled with 2D and 3D sipes for reliable, short-stopping distance in wet and wintery conditions.

— Long-lasting treadlife is achieved via a wide, flat construction profile that provides a rectangular contact patch that evenly distributes stresses for long, even wear.

— Precise handling comes from the reinforced shoulder and two centers rib that enhance stability and dry handling.

— A hush-quiet ride is accomplished by a staggered tread pattern in a five-block sequence which reduces pattern and road noise.

