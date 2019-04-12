Rugged Ridge Expands Its C3 Cargo Area Protection Line To Include The 2018-2019 Wrangler JL 2-Door

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 2 View / April 12, 2019

Versatile C3 Cargo Cover Protects Carpet & Interior Trim

Suwanee, Ga. (April 9, 2019) – Rugged Ridge®, a Truck Hero Inc. company and leading manufacturer of high-quality Jeep®, truck and off-road part and accessories, today announced the release of a new C3 Cargo Cover, designed specifically to protect the interior of 2018-2019 Jeep Wrangler JL 2-Door models.

The C3 Cargo Cover by Rugged Ridge provides complete and configurable cargo area protection for today’s Jeep enthusiasts. Its innovative design allows for expanded coverage when the rear passenger seat is folded down for greater versatility. Additionally, an integrated tailgate flap folds outward to cover the gap between the rear bumper and the body for easy loading and unloading.

Constructed of durable, water-resistant woven ballistic fabric, the C3 Cargo Cover adds a protective barrier throughout the entire cargo area. Not only does it protect the carpet but the C3 Cargo Cover also covers interior trim pieces, alleviating premature wear and reducing the potential for damage.

The cover also creates an ideal containment area for canine Jeepers, with an easy-to-clean surface perfect for withstanding abrasions and muddy paws.

The Rugged Ridge C3 Cargo Area Cover for 18-19 Wrangler JL 2-Door models is backed by an industry-leading five-year limited warranty. Rugged Ridge products are available online and through select Jeep and off-road parts & accessories retailers nationwide.

For more information on this, or any of Rugged Ridge’s complete line of high-quality Jeep and off-road products, or to find an approved retailer, please contact Rugged Ridge directly at 770-614-6101 or visit www.RuggedRidge.com.

Part No. Description MSRP 13260.14 C3 Cargo Cover; 18-19 Jeep Wrangler JL, 2 Door $199.99

ABOUT OMIX-ADA, INC.

Omix-ADA®, Inc. is the world’s largest independent manufacturer and wholesaler of Jeep®, truck and off-road parts, accessories and floor liners. For two decades, Omix-ADA has designed, tested and manufactured more than 20,000 of the highest quality restoration and replacement parts and accessories. The Omix-ADA family of brands, Rugged Ridge® and Alloy USA®, are distributed throughout the USA and in more than 90 countries worldwide. For more information, please call Omix-ADA, headquartered in Suwanee, GA at 770-614-6101 or visit http://www.omix-ada.com.

Omix-ADA is a subsidiary of Truck Hero whose product offering includes: hard and soft truck bed covers, truck caps, bed liners, floor liners, steps, suspension kits, Jeep® parts and off-road accessories. Truck Hero’s industry leading family of brands includes Advantage, A.R.E., BAK, BedRug, Extang, Husky Liners, N-FAB, Omix-ADA, Retrax, Rugged Liner, Rugged Ridge, Superlift, TruXedo, UnderCover and an online retailer, RealTruck. Jeep® is a registered trademark of FCA USA LLC.

Related