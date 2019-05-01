Yokohama Tire’s GEOLANDAR X-MT™ Wins Red Dot Award

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 2 View / May 1, 2019

SANTA ANA, CA – (Apr. 24, 2019) – Yokohama Tire’s rugged GEOLANDAR X-MT™ has earned an esteemed 2019 Red Dot award in the Product Design category.

This is the second major award the X-MT has garnered: it received the GOOD DESIGN award in December.

The X-MT is available in 15 sizes, from 17-inch to 24-inch rim diameters with outside diameters up to 40 inches. The extreme mud terrain tire has a tenacious grip and killer looks, along with outstanding treadwear and on-road handling to provide consumers – from rock-crawlers to truck enthusiasts – an exceptional balance of performance and value.

“We’re very proud of the GEOLANDAR X-MT and extremely honored to win the Red Dot award,” said Andrew Briggs, Yokohama’s vice president of marketing and product management.

The Red Dot award appraises the best products created every year. According to their motto: “In search of good design and innovation,” the jury evaluates the entries and only awards a Red Dot to products that win them over with their high design quality. The evaluation process is based on various judging criteria, including degree of innovation, functionality, formal quality, ergonomics, durability, symbolic and emotional content, product periphery, self-explanatory quality and ecological compatibility.

About Yokohama Tire Corporation

Celebrating its 50th year in the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is the North American manufacturing and marketing arm of Tokyo, Japan-based The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., a global manufacturing and sales company of premium tires since 1917. Servicing an extensive sales network throughout the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is a leader in technology and innovation. The company’s complete product line includes tires for high-performance, light truck, passenger car, commercial truck and bus, and off-the-road mining and construction applications. For more information on Yokohama’s broad product line, visit www.yokohamatire.com, www.yokohamatruck.com orwww.yokohamaotr.com.

Yokohama is a strong supporter of the tire care and safety guidelines established by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association and the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration. Details can be found at the “Tire Care & Safety” section at www.yokohamatire.com.

