Warn Industries Releases Semi-Hidden Kit Mounting System For Gen 2 / 2.5 Toyota Tacoma

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 4 View / April 12, 2019

Clackamas, OR (4/9/19) – Warn Industries has extended its line of popular Semi-Hidden Kit winch mounting systems by offering new applications for both 2005–2011 (gen 2) and 2012–2015 (gen 2.5) Toyota Tacoma pickups.They join the Semi-Hidden Kit for 2016-2019 (gen 3) Tacoma and 2014–2019 4Runner which were introduced in 2018.

The new Semi-Hidden Kits help guard the Tacoma’s front end from trail hazards while offering a secure place to mount a WARN® mid-frame winch up to 12,000 lbs. in capacity. The discrete style maintains the trucks’ factory body lines, and their rugged 1/4″ steel construction is exceedingly stout.

Other features include a welded-on 2″ diameter single-hoop bull bar for protection, and thru-welded shackle mounts for increased recovery options. For the ultimate in corrosion protection, these bumpers wear a durable textured black powder-coated finish that undergoes a five-step pre-treatment process featuring zirconium nanotechnology, and withstand 408 hour salt spray tests. This will ensure the finish lasts and lasts.

Installation is simple with only minor trimming and no need to relocate the winch’s control pack.



These Semi-Hidden Kit mounting systems will accommodate all WARN mid-frame winches up to 12,000 lbs. with the exception of PowerPlant, 9.0Rc, and M8274. The winch’s clutch lever is easily accessed by ports in the bumper.



Both of these mounting systems are made in the USA at the company’s Clackamas, Oregon factory.



About Warn Industries

Warn Industries is the world’s most recognized brand in off-road products such as hub locks and vehicle recovery winches. The company designs, manufactures and markets a full line of off-road equipment and accessories that enhance the performance of four-wheel-drive and powersport vehicles. Warn Industries is headquartered near Portland, OR.

