American Powertrain Adds XL Wide Universal Crossmember to the X-Factor Line

Cookeville, TN, May 13, 2019 – American Powertrain has now added XL Wide Universal Crossmembers to their X-Factor product offerings. This new X-Factor crossmember, available in silver or black, adjusts from 40″-46″ wide for wider full frame cars and trucks. The crossmember fits Tremec 5-speeds T-5, TKO and all Tremec 6-speeds using a GM mount.

Made in the USA using modular construction, this X-Factor crossmember is constructed from steel and aluminum making them incredibly light, exceedingly strong, and perfect for street or track applications. Each model is adjustable to fit a wide range of transmissions and vehicles. All X-Factor crossmembers come with a lifetime warranty against breakage.

American Powertrain, a TREMEC Elite Distributor located in Cookeville, TN, manufacturers and sells ProFit modern overdrive transmission systems, Science Friction clutches and flywheels, Hydramax hydraulic clutch systems, X-Factor crossmembers and thousands of powertrain accessories for muscle, sports, street rod and race cars. For more information, visit American Powertrain at americanpowertrain.com, watch this video, or call 931.646.4836.

ABOUT AMERICAN POWERTRAIN™

American Powertrain™ exists to help muscle car owners equip their cars with modern drivetrain technology, offering overdrive transmission systems, hydraulic clutch kits and a wide range of drivetrain related parts from diff to block. Since American Powertrain opened for business, we have quickly become the world’s largest TREMEC dealer. Our installation parts and systems are proudly made right here in America for unmatched quality. Our staff of highly experienced enthusiasts has years of experience helping car owners and builders make the right drivetrain choices.