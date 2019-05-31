Yokohama Tire Delivers Ultimate Off-road Performance and Comfort with the All-new GEOLANDAR X-AT™

SANTA ANA, CA. – (May 28, 2019) – Rugged gets redefined with Yokohama Tire’s new GEOLANDAR X-AT™extreme all-terrain tire. Designed for pickup trucks, Jeeps and SUVs, the X-AT goes on sale July 1 with 27 sizes planned, ranging from 15 to 22 inches.

“The GEOLANDAR X-AT delivers it all,” said Bob Abram, Yokohama’s senior manager of product planning. “It offers ultimate off-road performance without sacrificing any on-road comfort, making it a great performance upgrade for a variety of pick-up trucks and SUVs, no matter how or where they’re driven.”

Abram added the X-AT is backed by a 45,000-mile limited treadwear warranty and will include load range F sizes for heavier carrying capacities. Plus, it features a dual sidewall design, which allows the consumer to choose the appearance they like the best. “With the GEOLANDAR X-AT, Yokohama now has one of the most complete light truck tire lineups in the market.”

Benefits for the GEOLANDAR X-AT include:

— Gripping off-road traction is achieved by dynamic, large shoulder blocks that are varied in length to create a biting edge and promote mud- and stone-ejection. Also, the angular center blocks provide extra strength and grip.

— Off-road durability and improved puncture resistance are assured thanks to Yokohama’s GEO-SHIELD™technology, which features multiple sidewall plies, a high turn-up carcass and a full nylon cap.

— Long tread life is a lock with Yokohama’s new HD2 compound. It’s made of a special triple-polymer blend engineered for reliable long tread life and impressive cut- and chip-resistance.

— A quiet, comfortable ride is guaranteed due to the zig-zag grooves that interrupt airflow to limit pattern and road noise.

About Yokohama Tire Corporation

Celebrating its 50th year in the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is the North American manufacturing and marketing arm of Tokyo, Japan-based The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., a global manufacturing and sales company of premium tires since 1917. Servicing an extensive sales network throughout the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is a leader in technology and innovation. The company’s complete product line includes tires for high-performance, light truck, passenger car, commercial truck and bus, and off-the-road mining and construction applications. For more information on Yokohama’s broad product line, visit www.yokohamatire.com, www.yokohamatruck.com orwww.yokohamaotr.com.

