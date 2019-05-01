Trail Runner Restraints from MasterCraft Safety

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 3 View / May 1, 2019

TRAIL RUNNER RESTRAINTS

MasterCraft Safety introduces its new Trail Runner Restraints, in three colors, Red, Blue, and Black. Designed for recreational off-road use in Jeeps, 4X4’s, and UTV’s, they feature OEM grade, 2” webbing with automotive style push-button buckles for easy fastening. Shoulders are integrated onto the lap belts making the restraints even easier to use. Available in bolt-in, and snap-in end configurations. Not for competition use.

MasterCraft Safety Trail Runner Restraints are an innovative easy to use solution for those looking for increased containment and security, while remaining easy to use. An easy to use OEM-style push-button buckle, and simple intuitive adjusters make for the upmost ease of use. Trail Runner restraints are available in three colors to match a variety of interior color schemes. The provided ends come in two types…bolt-in for applications where mounting tabs and most OEM mounts are used, and Snap-In for those applications that utilize eye-bolts. The ends are also adjustable for length, and can be removed for wrap-around applications. Optional sewn-in shoulder pads are available for an additional $29.95 per set. Note: a shoulder height cross-bar is mandatory for proper shoulder restraint mounting.

Bolt-In: $99.95 each. Snap-In $104.95 each.

HEAD REST GRAB HANDLE

Manufactured from 1-inch polyester webbing for strength and durability. The 5-inch Thermo-Press handle does not collapse in your hand. Easy to install hook and loop enclousure. Available in Black Only.

$19.95

GRAB HANDLES

Sure, there are lots grab handles out there to choose from. But when you really need it, wouldn’t you rather know your grab handle was manufactured by the same company that has provided racing seats and driver restraints to off-road racers for over 30 years, and who has built their reputation on safety and quality? We thought so.

MasterCraft’s Grab Handles are manufactured from 1.5 nylon webbing for strength and durabilty. 5″ Thermo-Press handle does not collapse on your hand.

Starting at $19.95

