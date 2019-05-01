Yokohama Tire Extends Partnership with Canyonlands Jeep Adventures

by RockCrawler.com / 0 Comments / 3 View / May 1, 2019

SANTA ANA, CA – (Apr. 29, 2019) – The off-road partnership between Yokohama Tire and Canyonlands Jeep Adventures keeps rolling. Yokohama has extended its decade-long relationship with the Moab, Utah-based company that offers off-roading enthusiasts a chance to hit picturesque trails in Jeeps riding on Yokohama’s durable, all-terrain GEOLANDAR® tires.

“We’ve been extremely happy working with Canyonlands,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing. “Whether it’s a tire launch, a dealer event or taking enthusiasts down scenic trail rides, Canyonlands and their fleet of 22 Jeeps are exceptional. They are in the heart of Moab, which is a great place for consumers to experience our GEOLANDAR tires’ off-road performance for themselves.”

“We’ve been relying on the Yokohama GEOLANDAR tires for over 10 years,” said Jason Taylor, owner of Canyonlands Jeep Adventures. “Moab is known as a 4×4 Mecca and has some of the harshest trail conditions in the world. GEOLANDAR tires have given us the confidence to send our Jeeps out into the backcountry knowing that our customers are using the best possible tires on the market. Our partnership with Yokohama is very exciting and we are looking forward to working with Yokohama to help expand the GEOLANDAR market.”

About Yokohama Tire Corporation

Celebrating its 50th year in the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is the North American manufacturing and marketing arm of Tokyo, Japan-based The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., a global manufacturing and sales company of premium tires since 1917. Servicing an extensive sales network throughout the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is a leader in technology and innovation. The company’s complete product line includes tires for high-performance, light truck, passenger car, commercial truck and bus, and off-the-road mining and construction applications. For more information on Yokohama’s broad product line, visit www.yokohamatire.com, www.yokohamatruck.com orwww.yokohamaotr.com.

Yokohama is a strong supporter of the tire care and safety guidelines established by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association and the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration. Details can be found at the “Tire Care & Safety” section at www.yokohamatire.com.

About Canyonlands Jeep Adventures

Founded by owner Jason Taylor in 2004, Canyonlands Jeep Adventures offers high-quality vehicles that allow people to get into some of the most spectacular and remote places in the United States in comfort. Located in Moab, Utah near Arches and Canyonlands National Parks, Canyonlands has grown into the largest off-road jeep rental company in the western states during the past 15 years. For more information, visithttps://canyonlandsjeep.com/.

