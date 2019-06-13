RUGGED RIDGE ANNOUNCES NEW HD STUBBY BUMPERS FOR 2007-2019 WRANGLER JK/JL APPLICATIONS

Trail-Proven Design and Innovative New Features for the Serious Off-Roader

Suwanee, GA (June 11, 2019) – Rugged Ridge®, a Truck Hero Inc. company and leading manufacturer of high-quality Jeep®, truck and off-road parts and accessories, today announced the release of its new HD Stubby Front Bumper for 2007-2018 Wrangler JK and 2018-2019 Jeep Wrangler JL models.

HD Series Front Bumpers are constructed from durable 2.5mm thick plate steel formed into a classic off-roading inspired design that blends muscular angles with subtle contours. The result is a radical departure from typical bumper designs. The innovative mounting brackets conceal the hardware on the inside of the bumper for a clean appearance.

Each Rugged Ridge HD Series Front Bumper features two integrated tow hooks that are capable of supporting recovery shackle usage. Additionally, the lower fascia of the bumper is fitted with T-shaped notches on either side to serve as lifting points for a Hi-Lift jack.

All HD Bumpers are finished in a tough satin black powder coat and can be fitted with optional tubular HD Over-Rider or HD X-Striker for a more aggressive style.

The Rugged Ridge HD Series Stubby Front Bumpers are covered by an industry-leading five-year limited warranty and are available online and through select Jeep and off-road accessories retailers nationwide.

For more information on these, or any of Rugged Ridge’s complete line of high-quality Jeep and off-road products, or to find an authorized retailer, please contact Rugged Ridge at 770-614-6101 or visit www.RuggedRidge.com.

Part No. Description MSRP 11540.32 HD Bumper, Stubby, Front; 07-18 JK, 18-19 JL $444.43 11540.61 HD X-Striker; 07-18 JK, 18-19 JL $177.77 11540.62 HD Over-Rider Bar; 07-18 JK, 18-19 JL $99.99

ABOUT OMIX-ADA, INC.

Omix-ADA®, Inc. is the world’s largest independent manufacturer and wholesaler of Jeep®, truck and off-road parts, accessories and floor liners. For two decades, Omix-ADA has designed, tested and manufactured more than 20,000 of the highest quality restoration and replacement parts and accessories. The Omix-ADA family of brands, Rugged Ridge® and Alloy USA®, are distributed throughout the USA and in more than 90 countries worldwide. For more information, please call Omix-ADA, headquartered in Suwanee, GA at 770-614-6101 or visit http://www.omix-ada.com.

Omix-ADA is a subsidiary of Truck Hero whose product offering includes: hard and soft truck bed covers, truck caps, bed liners, floor liners, steps, suspension kits, Jeep® parts and off-road accessories. Truck Hero’s industry leading family of brands includes Advantage, A.R.E., BAK, BedRug, Extang, Husky Liners, N-FAB, Omix-ADA, Retrax, Rugged Liner, Rugged Ridge, Superlift, TruXedo, UnderCover and an online retailer, RealTruck. Jeep® is a registered trademark of FCA USA LLC.