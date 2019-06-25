Yokohama Tire Named Official Tire of Crandon International Raceway

SANTA ANA, CA. – (June 14, 2019) – Yokohama Tire continues to add to its impressive off-road racing legacy. The tire maker announced today it has partnered with Crandon International Raceway, making Yokohama the “Official Tire” of the legendary off-road facility.

“Yokohama is proud to have finalized our exciting new partnership with iconic Crandon International Raceway,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama senior director of consumer product planning and product marketing. “The partnership is another significant stake in our off-road racing activities, and it’s at one of the sport’s most recognized and iconic venues. It’s the ideal place to highlight our rugged GEOLANDAR® line of light-truck tires.Fittingly, 2019 represents the 50th anniversary of Crandon, as well as Yokohama Tire in the United States.”

The agreement begins at the upcoming Crandon Forest County Potawatomi Community Brush Run races and includes the rebranding of the track’s famous red and white barn, as well as other track signage and on-site hospitality.

In addition to its partnership with the largest short-course off-road facility in the world, Yokohama is also supporting several trucks in the rapidly expanding Pro 2 category of the upcoming 2019 Lucas Oil Midwest Short Course League season. Yokohama’s durable GEOLANDAR M/T® G003 tire will be on several Pro 2 entries, including longtime Crandon fan favorite and 2011 Crandon AMSOIL Cup winner Chad Hord.

Hord is set for a two-race Crandon effort, piloting his potent #9 Yokohama/Ponsse-backed truck recently reworked by veteran crew chief Kyle Greaves.

Pro 2 entries, including the #23 Chevy of veteran racer Kevin Hanegraff and the two Fast Motorsports Group trucks of #40 Scott Voge and #42 Bob Brand, will also be on the M/Ts.

“Since 2016, we have worked hard to grow our corporate partnerships, especially with internationally recognized brands like Yokohama Tire,” said Crandon President Cliff Flannery. “In today’s environment, housing world-class events like those at Crandon is much more complicated than even five years ago. This announcement means we must be doing something right, and Yokohama is really working with us to create a real promotional partnership that goes beyond hanging up some banners.”

The Crandon International Raceway partnership adds to the extensive list of 2019 North American-based motorsports activities both on- and off-road for Yokohama. This includes the Subaru Motorsports USA partnership, IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama, the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama, the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama, Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle USA, 24 Hours of Lemons, Spec MX-5 Challenge, TrophyLite, One Lap of America, Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000 and Yokohama Sonora Rally.

About Crandon International Raceway:

For 50 years, Crandon International Raceway has provided fans with dirt-throwing, high-intensity action and history-making performances. Located just outside of the tiny hamlet of Crandon (and 100 miles northwest of Green Bay), Crandon’s purpose-built, 400-acre facility is the finest on earth and has long hosted the largest crowds in short-course off-road racing history. Featuring more than 2,600 grass camping sites, fans enjoy two big weekends of racing each year, including June’s Brush Run event and Labor Day weekend’s 50th Anniversary Crandon International Off-Road World Championships. Both events feature Lucas Oil Midwest Off-Road Racing League Pro and Sportsman divisions. For more information please visit www.crandonoffroad.com.