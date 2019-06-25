Warn Industries Expands Its Epic Trail Gear Line of Soft Goods

Five new bags add to the WARN line of Epic Trail Gear soft goods

All bags made with premium materials, are great for travel or trail use

Clackamas, OR (6/17/19) – Warn Industries is adding more items to its lineup of premium, modular soft goods known as Epic Trail Gear. These great-looking, high-quality new products include a tool roll, roll bar bags, a gear pouch, a roll-top backpack, and modular duffle—all made from durable gray 600D Cordura® nylon and featuring sewn-in hook-and-loop patches for custom labeling. These new items are equipped with versatile MOLLE-compatible PALS webbing allowing them to be attached to other MOLLE-compatible items and accessories. Every Epic Trail Gear product also uses premium, weather-resistant long-lasting YKK zippers for years of service. These bags are great for weekends on the trail, weeks on the road, or anything in between.

Epic Tool Roll Organizer

Whether on the trail or in the garage, the durable Epic Tool Roll Organizer is a convenient place to keep wrenches or travel accessories. It features two 7” x 4” pockets, one medium 14” x 4” pocket, and one large 14” x 8” pocket, all of which are zippered for secure storage. Additionally, there are top and back flat-zippered compartments for more storage and integrated D-rings allowing the roll to be securely attached to things such as seat backs or headrests. Carabiners and strapping keep the organizer in its rolled-up configuration.

Epic Roll Bar Bags

For roll-bar-equipped vehicles, the Epic Roll Bar Bags offer a great looking and convenient way to store extra gear. Available in 14” and 24” sizes, these bags are made tough for the trail. Cinch straps provide easy attachment to nearly any roll bar or cage. The integrated MOLLE-compatible PALS webbing lets you attach them to other gear when not affixed to the roll bar.

Epic Gear Pouch

Super versatile, the Epic Gear Pouch is a smart accessory either for use with other items with MOLLE-compatible PALS webbing, or simply a great dopp kit/toiletry bag. It showcases seven internal pockets and elastic strapping to keep items safe and secure inside. The heavy-duty nylon straps make for easy attachment to any utility hook, too.

Epic Roll Top Backpack

With a great look and durability to match, this roll-top backpack has contoured, adjustable shoulder and sternum straps for a comfortable fit, no matter where you take it. A 15” padded sleeve lets the wearer bring a laptop, tablet, or files with them wherever they need to go. And with security pockets inside and out, this is a backpack hikers, travelers, or off-roaders won’t want to be without.

Epic Modular Duffle

This stylish dual-compartment duffle is designed with a removable divider to keep smaller things separate, or it can be removed for large items. Stout, double-weave handles provide secure grabbing when on the move and corner-mounted D-rings let the duffle easily attach to storage racks or tie-down points. Two accessory pouches (small and medium) are also included in this full-featured bag. Ideal for travel or trail use, this is the perfect bag for any trunk, cargo bed, or carry-on.

