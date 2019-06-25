Warn Industries Releases New Synthetic Rope and Soft Shackles

Clackamas, OR (6/24/19) – Warn Industries has released an all-new, innovative lineup of synthetic rope products. Designed by Warn and specifically made for vehicle recovery, these products pair exceptional strength and durability with a unique high visibility, reflective appearance. Introducing WARN® Spydura® Nightline Winch Ropes, Extensions, and Soft Shackles.

A New, Innovative Take on Synthetic Rope

WARN Spydura Nightline takes the company’s proven Spydura synthetic rope product and adds color and increased function. Made from durable ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) with a UV-stable coating, the eye-catching red-and-black weave also integrates a 3M light-activated reflective strand into the rope. This improves visibility during recoveries and provides a unique, custom look when spooled onto a winch drum.

Spydura Nightline winch rope includes a red heat-resistant Nomex® sleeve to protect the first layer of rope from drum temperatures, and acts as a visual end-of-line warning. The winch rope is available in 3/8” x 100’ (9.5mm x 30m) or 3/8” x 80’ (9.5,, x 24.5m) lengths and includes a forged steel hook and necessary attachment hardware. The Spydura Nightline rope extension is a versatile 3/8” x 50’ (9.5mm x 15m) length with reinforced loops on both ends.

New Soft Shackles

Warn is also now offering soft shackles in two versions. Strong, yet extremely lightweight and easy to handle, soft shackles perfectly stow in bags, recovery kits, gloveboxes, or anywhere else.



First up is the company’s 1/2” (12.7mm) Spydura Nightline Soft Shackle. Made from the same UV-coated UHMWPE material as the winch line and rope extension, it also showcases the highly reflective 3M light-activated tracer. And with a minimum breaking strength of 36,000 lb. (16,329 kg), it’s a great combination of style and substance—yet is lightweight, easy to carry, and simple to use.

Warn is also offering a standard gray 3/8” (9.5mm) Spydura Soft Shackle constructed from UHMWPE with a UV coating. It delivers a minimum breaking strength of 29,700 lbs. (13,472 kg), and is great for applications where a 3/8” soft shackle may be too large.



Both soft shackle offerings are excellent additions to users’ recovery kits, and they allow for further rigging options in stuck situations.

