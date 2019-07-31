Come Represent Ultra4 at Crandon Over Labor Day Weekend!

Are you ready for some Labor Day Weekend fun at the Big House? It’s going to be Epic!

Announcing entry for the Ultra4 Battle at the Big House / Labor Day 50th at Crandon International Raceway in Crandon, Wisconsin! The race is August 31st and September 1st. You don’t want to miss this.

It’s short notice, but the details were just finalized and we’re sharing with you now so you can make plans, ask questions, and get registered. In fact, you are being notified before it’s even officially announced!

Ultra4 will be the big finale Saturday night (not Friday night) on the Ultra Cross Course.

Ultra4 will run again on Sunday afternoon in the Red Bull World Cup (short course).

Two complete practices sessions will be available on Thursday, August 29th. (The Ultra Cross course and the short course, one session on each.)

Open to all drivers, there will be a single “Ultra4 Class” (unlimited rules) racing – not multiple classes based upon Ultra4 car designations.

Entry fee / registration fee is only $100 for the entire weekend! (All drivers will need to be USAC licensed and pass tech and safety inspection to race, however. Plus you must register in advance.) Register HERE.

There is a $5,000 purse for Saturday night and a $15,000 purse for Sunday. World Cup metals will be awarded on Sunday and race trophies for Saturday’s event. This is not a points event, but instead a stand-alone event for all Ultra4 racers to show their stuff.

There is a special new grass pit area (right next the fence). Cost is $50.00 per weekend for 20′ x 60′. $100 for 20′ x 120′ . You can reserve your spot by contacting the track directly HERE.

There will be a live broadcast on Crandon Live! for both Saturday and Sunday’s UTLRA4 race.

You don’t want to miss this opportunity. It’s great chance for great racing, great fun, and great exposure to show the world what Ultra4 cars can do. There will be more information to come, but this is a fantastic and fun way to bring the family out and lay it all on the line at the Big House for Labor Day weekend.