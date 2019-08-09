Yokohama Tire Goes ‘Off the Road’ With New National Rebate Offer

SANTA ANA, CA. – (Aug. 1, 2019) – Yokohama Tire wants enthusiasts to hit the road – or even take their next adventure off road. To help, Yokohama is running a special “off the road” national rebate promotion. From now through August 31, consumers can earn up to $100 in the form of a Yokohama Visa® Prepaid card after purchasing a set of four or five select Yokohama tires. The offer includes three of Yokohama’s hottest off-road treads: the GEOLANDAR X-AT™, GEOLANDAR X-MT® and GEOLANDAR M/T® G003.

“Whether going on- or off-road, now is the ideal time for fun, exciting trips,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing. “With the ‘off the road’ rebate, everyone can make sure their vehicles are ready to go exploring with a new set of Yokohama tires, and get rewarded with a prepaid gift card.”

GEOLANDAR X-AT™

4 tires: $80 Yokohama Visa ® Prepaid card

Prepaid card 5 tires: $100 Yokohama Visa® Prepaid card

GEOLANDAR X-MT®

4 tires: $80 Yokohama Visa ® Prepaid card

Prepaid card 5 tires: $100 Yokohama Visa® Prepaid card

GEOLANDAR M/T®G003

4 tires: $80 Yokohama Visa ® Prepaid card

Prepaid card 5 tires: $100 Yokohama Visa® Prepaid card

The rebate is available at participating Yokohama dealers nationwide and select authorized online dealers. Details of the promotion can be found at https://www.yokohamatire.com/offtheroadrebate.

About Yokohama Tire Corporation

Celebrating its 50th year in the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is the North American manufacturing and marketing arm of Tokyo, Japan-based The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., a global manufacturing and sales company of premium tires since 1917. Servicing an extensive sales network throughout the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is a leader in technology and innovation. The company’s complete product line includes tires for high-performance, light truck, passenger car, commercial truck and bus, and off-the-road mining and construction applications. For more information on Yokohama’s broad product line, visit www.yokohamatire.com,www.yokohamatruck.com or www.yokohamaotr.com.

