Yokohama Tire Sweeps SEMA Show’s ‘Best New Tire’ Awards

GEOLANDAR X-AT™ takes first place, ADVAN Apex™ and GEOLANDAR X-CV® earn runner-up awards

SANTA ANA, CA – (Nov. 5, 2019) – Three “Best New Tire” awards were handed out at the SEMA New Products Award Breakfast in Las Vegas…and Yokohama Tire won them all. Yokohama’s GEOLANDAR X-AT™ extreme all-terrain tire was named the “Best New Tire,” and the ultra-high-performance ADVAN Apex™ and the luxury SUV and crossover GEOLANDAR X-CV® earned runner-up awards.

The competition recognizes outstanding achievements in the development of products being introduced to the automotive specialty equipment market at the SEMA Show.

“Winning a prestigious SEMA New Product Award is a major achievement, but sweeping the category is unprecedented and a testament to the strides we’ve made in terms of our new products,” said Andrew Briggs, Yokohama’s vice president of marketing and product management. “2019 has been a watershed year for Yokohama as we’ve launched nine new consumer tires, including the X-AT, Apex and X-CV. We’re honored that the SEMA judges recognized our new product development and bestowed us with these awards.”

— GEOLANDAR X-AT: Rugged gets redefined with this extreme all-terrain tire. Designed for pickup trucks, Jeeps and SUVs, the X-AT comes in 27 sizes, ranging from 15 to 22 inches. From peak to pavement, the latest addition to Yokohama’s GEOLANDAR® lineup delivers it all: ultimate off-road performance without sacrificing any on-road comfort, and a 45,000-mile treadlife warranty. Plus, it includes load range F sizes for heavier carrying capacities and a dual sidewall design, which allows the consumer to choose the appearance they like the best.

— ADVAN Apex: Yokohama’s decades-long ultra-high-performance (UHP) heritage rolls on with the Apex. Developed for the North American market, the Y-rated Apex is available in 44 sizes, ranging from 17- to 20-inch fitments. The Apex also includes a 25,000-mile limited tread warranty (12,500-mile on staggered fitments). Built upon the legacy of Yokohama’s iconic UHP tires such as the A008, AVS Intermediate, AVS Sport and ADVAN Sport V105, the Apex offers enhanced wet and dry performance, while providing a refined experience for a wide range of sports cars, high-end performance vehicles and American muscle cars.

— GEOLANDAR X-CV: For luxury SUV and crossover owners, there hasn’t been a lot of choices for replacement tires…until now. Yokohama’s X-CV fills the need with 23 W-speed-rated sizes, covering nearly all 18- to 22-inch luxury SUV/crossover fitments. The X-CV is definitely luxury meets performance – it’s specifically engineered for luxury SUVs and crossovers, and is built for long-lasting, powerful all-season traction and braking.

About Yokohama Tire Corporation

Celebrating its 50th year in the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is the North American manufacturing and marketing arm of Tokyo, Japan-based The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., a global manufacturing and sales company of premium tires since 1917. Servicing an extensive sales network throughout the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is a leader in technology and innovation. The company’s complete product line includes tires for high-performance, light truck, passenger car, commercial truck and bus, and off-the-road mining and construction applications. For more information on Yokohama’s broad product line, visit www.yokohamatire.com, www.yokohamatruck.com or www.yokohamaotr.com.