Yokohama Tire Names Two New Off-road Drivers for the 2020 Season

Justin Lofton (Trophy Truck) and Levi Shirley (Ultra4 4400 class) will compete on purpose-built GEOLANDAR® M/T-Spec R race tires

SANTA ANA, CA – (Jan. 22, 2020) – Two new drivers are part of Yokohama Tire’s 2020 off-road racing roster. Three-time Mint 400 winner Justin Lofton is Yokohama’s new Trophy Truck driver and Levi Shirley is taking the wheel in the Ultra4 4400 class. Both drivers will compete on purpose-built GEOLANDAR® M/T-Spec R race tires.

Among Shirley’s many career highlights was being named Ultra4 Sportsman of the Year in 2011 and 2014. The title is a huge honor, as fellow drivers in Ultra4 vote on it.

“We welcome Justin and Levi to the Yokohama off-road family. They are top drivers in their class and proven winners,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama’s senior director of consumer product planning and product marketing. “We’re excited to have them on our team this season competing on the rugged M/T-Spec R. We have developed race-ready tires for different desert terrains with various platforms, teams and drivers. We know it’s a tough tire that offers great traction and durability.”

Lofton and Shirley join Pro UTV racers Wayne and Kristen Matlock as Yokohama’s 2020 off-road team. Wayne is a six-time SCORE champion, including the 2019 Pro Turbo UTV title. “Ironwoman” Kristen won the Pro UTV NA class in the 2019 Baja 1000.

Lofton, Shirley and the Matlocks are also part of Team Yokohama – a prestigious group of all-star drivers, lifestyle athletes and influencers – and are featured in an exciting new “reveal” video (https://youtu.be/XUfpvk6iqiU).

Yokohama’s extensive list of 2020 North American-based motorsports activities – both on- and off-road – includes the IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama, the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama, Porsche Sprint Trophy USA West, Porsche Air-Cooled Cup USA series, Porsche Sprint Trophy USA West Invitational, the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama, Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle USA, 24 Hours of Lemons, Crandon International Raceway partnership, Subaru Motorsports USA partnership, TrophyLite, One Lap of America, Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000 and Yokohama Sonora Rally.

